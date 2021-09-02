PATRICK BULGER | SA can learn lessons from China, but let’s make sure they’re the right ones
We are fixated on the first-world parts of our economy, whereas it’s in the informal sector that growth potential really lies
02 September 2021 - 20:24
Some years ago, on a Chinese Communist Party propaganda tour of the sunnier parts of China with fellow African journalists, we were taken to a factory that manufactures a best-selling refrigerator brand, one of which may well be humming in Cantonese in a kitchen close to you right now.
On a Sunday afternoon, the production line ticked along, staffed by young men and women who went about their tasks with noted resolve, assembling plastic and aluminium shapes into brushed-grey appliances, some of them with TVs, Bluetooth and the now-standard cold-water dispenser built into the door...
