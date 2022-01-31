Back to basics: how micronutrients can fill the nutrition void in Africa

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic only worsened multifaceted poverty conditions across the continent.

Disruptions in interventions against malnutrition such as school feeding schemes have put tremendous strain on various demographic households across the country. Cases of acute malnutrition have remained a crucial underlying cause for mortality in children. In fact, 27% of children in SA are stunted and therefore not likely to reach full growth and development potential due to persistent nutritional deprivation.

The situation, it seems, is only getting worse. Last week Unicef (the United Nations Children’s Fund) announced that 1.5-million children are not receiving the life-saving treatment required to combat severe wasting in East and Southern Africa. This figure accounts for nearly half of the estimated 3.6-million children who are in urgent need.

“Statistics such as these present an urgent call to action to government, the private sector and even communities at large to educate, increase awareness and take action against numbers that will only increase if not addressed,” says Andre Redinger, founder of Millhouse International, an African-owned manufacturer of vitamin and micronutrient blends. “Key to achieving this is to take preventive measures against maternal and child malnutrition at all phases of the life cycle. If that fails, treatment must fall into place.”