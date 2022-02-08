Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Too many in SA aim for money. They should aim to be like Mane

The JSC interview panel for the new chief justice was an embarrassment, confirming that charlatans still hold sway

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
08 February 2022 - 19:43

Sadio Mane scoring the winning penalty to give Senegal their maiden Africa Cup of Nations trophy warmed my heart on Sunday night. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy, it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving nation.

You don’t need to have met Mane personally to know that apart from being a supremely talented footballer, he’s a superb human being. He literally plays football with a smile, the sort of guy who has no qualms about anyone. Read more about his humble beginnings and how he has used the mega earnings from his footballing achievements to give back. He gives monthly cash payments to people from his village...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Advisory council split over support for basic income grant Politics
  2. Appointment of human settlements officials was flawed, says legal report Politics
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The sooner life becomes tricky for anti-vax dimwits the better Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Santa, please read this. It has gift ideas for our politicians Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Deck the electoral halls with holly — electoral reform is in ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The sooner life becomes tricky for anti-vax dimwits the better Opinion & Analysis
  7. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Malema the power broker has played the coalition game to ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | Cyril can only restore our faith in him by action, not a glib Sona Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Too many in SA aim for money. They should aim to be like Mane Opinion & Analysis
  3. PAUL MILLER | How the medical industry is innovating to give life-saving ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. States are battling to unite for the WHO and ultimately the world Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Sona is Cyril’s chance to reverse SA’s tanking reputation Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song