CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Too many in SA aim for money. They should aim to be like Mane

Sadio Mane scoring the winning penalty to give Senegal their maiden Africa Cup of Nations trophy warmed my heart on Sunday night. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy, it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving nation.



You don’t need to have met Mane personally to know that apart from being a supremely talented footballer, he’s a superb human being. He literally plays football with a smile, the sort of guy who has no qualms about anyone. Read more about his humble beginnings and how he has used the mega earnings from his footballing achievements to give back. He gives monthly cash payments to people from his village...