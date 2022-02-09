EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | ActionSA should study COPE’s failure if it’s to have hope

Trollip, to his credit, refused to repeat that disingenuous analysis. He told me the party had simply not succeeded in playing well enough in the centre of SA politics and so did not manage to persuade voters to join it there. He went even further in his self-diagnosis by arguing that too many of his colleagues in the leadership of the DA were ideological purists rather than pragmatists who understand the importance of making the party a comfortable place for people of diverse backgrounds, including former ANC politicians and supporters who might then consider joining the party.

I was impressed that he refused to externalise the poor election results of the DA or deny the party must take responsibility.

Mashaba is far more hard-headed than Trollip, who is no walkover and can be stubborn. But he has greater strategic sense than Mashaba and is not afraid to make reasonable concessions, and to engage honestly, with a real possibility of self-examining a position that is untenable. Mashaba would do well to allow himself to be complemented by a fellow leader with different strengths. I cannot see that working out well in reality, however, because there may not be enough space in ActionSA for all of these muscular identities. It would take uncharacteristic humility on Mashaba’s part to let go of his dominant voice and omnipresent persona to give leadership way to others, such as former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi and Trollip.

Which brings me to their first major challenge.

ActionSA does not yet have an identity. It does not have clear policies. It does not have a vision for SA. Its point is to topple the ANC. That is not good enough. Every opposition party would like to see the back of the ruling party. That desire alone will not capture the hearts and minds of South Africans, let alone our votes. That is why the DA cannot even get a 30% share of the national vote and why COPE has infamously imploded after much excitement when it was launched. Even the EFF is now politically sluggish because though SA voters might be fed up with the ANC, we are not easily persuaded that an “anything but the ANC” premise is sufficient to justify voting for a new party.

A new party must have a clear and cogent vision; feasible and desirable policy proposals in response to major challenges such as low growth, high unemployment and deep inequality; and all of this, in turn, must be informed by a coherent party identity, even if it is one silently informing the party’s vision and policy proposals.

The implication for ActionSA is that it is not good enough to tease voters on social media about famous people joining its ranks. Cynical voters will soon see ActionSA as a collection of mostly former DA politicians and perhaps even brand them as disgruntled former politicians who did not get their way in their previous political homes. Of course, I understand the growth spurt is desirable for the party and, as argued above, attracting well-known folks with deep and impressive track records in different provinces matters if the party wants to do well in 2024.