RIGHT OF REPLY | Try this for meaning, Prof Jansen

The IRR has written a reply to Jonathan Jansen’s opinion piece ‘Read this for meaning, Institute of Race Relations’

In his article “Read this for meaning, Institute of Race Relations” (February 10), Prof Jonathan Jansen levels certain accusations against the Institute of Race Relations, suggesting that “(bodies) such as the IRR should assist in achieving education goals instead of peddling right-wing fluff”.



He says: “The 2030 read for meaning goal is within our reach, but we are distracted by government criminality and moral panics by the IRR. We have a choice to focus on nonsense or the debilitating crisis that faces our nation’s schools...