PALI LEHOHLA | Crunch numbers or get crunched: the stats aren’t looking good
Recent developments around the world show that statistics and politics don’t blend well together
21 August 2022 - 19:34 By Pali Lehohla
In a presentation I titled “political statistics and statistical politics” I could not envisage the world of official statistics encountering the lows of more recent times. Perhaps I naively underestimated the toxicity of politics’ proximity to statistics despite the safeguards and experience in imposing such defences. Perhaps it was the civil disposition I enjoyed during my tenure, while not compromising on the facts and what they meant nationally and globally as it will soon be obvious. But it was not to be. ..
PALI LEHOHLA | Crunch numbers or get crunched: the stats aren’t looking good
Recent developments around the world show that statistics and politics don’t blend well together
In a presentation I titled “political statistics and statistical politics” I could not envisage the world of official statistics encountering the lows of more recent times. Perhaps I naively underestimated the toxicity of politics’ proximity to statistics despite the safeguards and experience in imposing such defences. Perhaps it was the civil disposition I enjoyed during my tenure, while not compromising on the facts and what they meant nationally and globally as it will soon be obvious. But it was not to be. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos