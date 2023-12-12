Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Gone too soon but valuable lessons to be learnt from the rise and fall of Zahara

Zahara’s is a tale about attaining success through determination and hard work

12 December 2023 - 21:34

A deep sense of sadness filled hearts across the nation as tributes and tears flowed over the passing of award-winning singer and musician Zahara at the age of 35...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Singer Zahara has died TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Top 5 songs that made Zahara win Mzansi’s heart TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘We have been robbed of great talent’: Ramaphosa pays tribute to late songbird ... Politics
  4. LISTEN | Lala ngoxolo Ma’Sthathu: A tribute to Zahara Lifestyle
  5. ‘You healed so many souls’ — Tributes pour in for Zahara TshisaLIVE
  6. Zahara's family break their silence about her passing TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Time to prove the scales of justice are tipped in favour of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. OPINION | Nine out of 10 South African criminals reoffend, while in Finland ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | The likes of Mavuso Msimang you let go, their ideas you keep Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Brave police officers must be celebrated and looked after Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Turning on the charm and turning on a tap are sadly the same for ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...