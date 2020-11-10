Punt intended
DAVID ISAACSON | Empower SA’s coaches because they sure know more than administrators
Given the means, a coaching council tasked with drawing up a plan could drag SA out of the Olympic doldrums
10 November 2020 - 20:17
The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) might be a sorry mess financially, but this organisation is sitting on a potential treasure trove.
It’ll take a bunch of cash Sascoc doesn’t have to unlock, but if the government and Lotto can be persuaded to approve the investment, it’ll be Sascoc’s most valuable asset...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.