Sport

Punt intended

DAVID ISAACSON | Empower SA’s coaches because they sure know more than administrators

Given the means, a coaching council tasked with drawing up a plan could drag SA out of the Olympic doldrums

David Isaacson Sports reporter
10 November 2020 - 20:17

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) might be a sorry mess financially, but this organisation is sitting on a potential treasure trove.

It’ll take a bunch of cash Sascoc doesn’t have to unlock, but if the government and Lotto can be persuaded to approve the investment, it’ll be Sascoc’s most valuable asset...

