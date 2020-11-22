Sport

Blast from the past: Ducks rule as India pluck a win from SA

Today in SA sports history: November 23

David Isaacson Sports reporter
22 November 2020 - 17:55

Today in SA sports history: November 23

1912 — The Springboks field 10 debutants and register their first win over Scotland, beating them 16-0 in Inverleith. The two debutant wings scored tries on the day, two by Jan Stegmann and the third by Boetie McHardy, who had competed at SA’s Olympic track and field trials in 1910. Legendary forward Boy Morkel, one of four Morkels in the team that day, scored SA’s fourth try. Another forward Morkel, Dougie, landed one conversion and fullback Gerhard Morkel landed a second conversion...

