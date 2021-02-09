Blast from the past: Babangida brace sends Bafana out of Nations Cup

Today in SA sports history: February 10

Today in SA sports history: February 10



1958 — According to a report in the Rand Daily Mail, a goalkeeper in a match in England, while his team was 11-0 up, was booked for lighting up a cigarette mid-game. His team, playing in a junior league, won 19-0...