Blast from the past: Last swing of the bat for Hansie as SA lose to Pakistan
30 March 2021 - 20:59
2000 — Hansie Cronje represents SA for the last time, top-scoring with 79 in a lost ODI cause as his team go down by 16 runs in a tri series final against Pakistan at Sharjah. Allegations of match-fixing against Cronje surfaced within days...
