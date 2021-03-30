Blast from the past: Last swing of the bat for Hansie as SA lose to Pakistan

Today in SA sports history: March 31

Today in SA sports history: March 31



2000 — Hansie Cronje represents SA for the last time, top-scoring with 79 in a lost ODI cause as his team go down by 16 runs in a tri series final against Pakistan at Sharjah. Allegations of match-fixing against Cronje surfaced within days...