Sport

Blast from the past: Last swing of the bat for Hansie as SA lose to Pakistan

Today in SA sports history: March 31

David Isaacson Sports reporter
30 March 2021 - 20:59

Today in SA sports history: March 31

2000 — Hansie Cronje represents SA for the last time, top-scoring with 79 in a lost ODI cause as his team go down by 16 runs in a tri series final against Pakistan at Sharjah. Allegations of match-fixing against Cronje surfaced within days...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Back on track: Olympic champ Van Niekerk wins confidence-boosting sprint Sport
  2. Top SA players to make a dash for cash during Pakistan series Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | After yet another failure, what the hell is going on with Safa? Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Last swing of the bat for Hansie as SA lose to Pakistan Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bafana outgun Botswana in penalty shoot-out Sport

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Zungu helps Bafana sneak draw against Nigeria Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Bafana outgun Botswana in penalty shoot-out Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Mwelase bobs and weaves his way to Commonwealth gold Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Aussies, Bancroft bust for ball-tampering at Newlands Sport
  5. Blast from the past: LJ van Zyl strides to Commonwealth gold in Melbourne Sport
X