Blast from the past: Van Niekerk gives a glimpse of things to come
Today in SA sports history: June 14
13 June 2021 - 17:48
1960 — The batting line-up collapses as SA lose the first Test against England by 100 runs in Birmingham. Roy McLean failed to add to his overnight score of 68 as the visitors lost their last seven wickets for 89 runs. John Waite was the only one to offer some resistance on the final fifth day, scoring an unbeaten 56. ..
