Sport

Blast from the past: Van Niekerk gives a glimpse of things to come

Today in SA sports history: June 14

David Isaacson Sports reporter
13 June 2021 - 17:48

Today in SA sports history: June 14

1960 — The batting line-up collapses as SA lose the first Test against England by 100 runs in Birmingham. Roy McLean failed to add to his overnight score of 68 as the visitors lost their last seven wickets for 89 runs. John Waite was the only one to offer some resistance on the final fifth day, scoring an unbeaten 56. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Van Niekerk gives a glimpse of things to come Sport
  2. Underdogs Chiefs can go all the way to the final, says Kekana Sport
  3. Czech mate: Krejcikova sparkles at French Open, pays tribute to mentor Novotna Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Chavhanga hits Uruguay for a six on Bok debut Sport
  5. Oldest, youngest, most capped: all the numbers for Euro 2020 Sport

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Chavhanga hits Uruguay for a six on Bok debut Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Chester comes to the four for Boks Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Kolisi begins Bok captaincy with a bang Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Boks get wake-up call in ’74 Lions first Test Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Rabada runs in hard to help topple Aussies Sport
  6. Blast from the past: England bash the Boks at Loftus in first Test Sport