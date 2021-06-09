Blast from the past: Chester comes to the four for Boks

Today in SA sports history: June 10



1912 — Dave Nourse scores 13 runs in the first Test against England at Lord’s, and his is the highest score in a dismal innings of 58 which remains SA’s lowest total at that ground. Nobody else made double figures. England, who didn’t make a bowling change after the innings ended in the 27th over, went on to win the match by an innings and 62 runs, bowling out SA for 217 in the second innings two days later...