Boucher to respond to Adams racism allegations when he’s ready

Proteas coach Mark Boucher says he will respond to the allegations of racism and discrimination against him and other former national team players by spinner Paul Adams.



Adams‚ who at stages during his eight-year international career was the only black player, or in the minority, in the Proteas set-up‚ appeared before Cricket SA’s social justice and nation building (SJN) transformation public hearings last week. He testified under oath at the hearings to investigate racial discrimination within cricket that Boucher and other white national teammates called him a “brown shit”...