Boucher to respond to Adams racism allegations when he’s ready
Proteas coach Mark Boucher says he does not want to give a knee-jerk reaction to the allegations
25 July 2021 - 22:12
Proteas coach Mark Boucher says he will respond to the allegations of racism and discrimination against him and other former national team players by spinner Paul Adams.
Adams‚ who at stages during his eight-year international career was the only black player, or in the minority, in the Proteas set-up‚ appeared before Cricket SA’s social justice and nation building (SJN) transformation public hearings last week. He testified under oath at the hearings to investigate racial discrimination within cricket that Boucher and other white national teammates called him a “brown shit”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.