Sport

Boucher to respond to Adams racism allegations when he’s ready

Proteas coach Mark Boucher says he does not want to give a knee-jerk reaction to the allegations

25 July 2021 - 22:12

Proteas coach Mark Boucher says he will respond to the allegations of racism and discrimination against him and other former national team players by spinner Paul Adams.

Adams‚ who at stages during his eight-year international career was the only black player, or in the minority, in the Proteas set-up‚ appeared before Cricket SA’s social justice and nation building (SJN) transformation public hearings last week. He testified under oath at the hearings to investigate racial discrimination within cricket that Boucher and other white national teammates called him a “brown shit”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Boucher to respond to Adams racism allegations when he’s ready Sport
  2. Boks promise to bounce back with fire and anger Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Tayfield and Goddard bowl England over Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Prop Le Roux’s Bok career bites the dust Sport
  5. Shamsi: how Windies and Ireland tour has taken its toll on the squad Sport

Latest Videos

Businesses granted incentives to boost economy after unrest and Covid-19 ...
Alcohol sales, gatherings & vaccines: SA back to level 3

Related articles

  1. Mark Boucher's future hangs in the balance Sport
  2. Proteas’ team man Miller happy to come in for the slog at No.6 in T20s Cricket
  3. EDITORIAL | Covers must be lifted on claims by our cricketers Opinion & Analysis
  4. Unrest in SA 'hit many Proteas players directly' Sport
  5. Tsotsobe alleges Smith threatened to quit the Proteas if Tsolekile was selected Cricket