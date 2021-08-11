Sport

SAZI HADEBE | What stops the Bucs is interfering management

A Pirates coach is never in total control of the players and their selection

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
11 August 2021 - 20:31

It’s been more than nine years and not much is known on why one of the biggest clubs in SA football has battled for so long to win the league title.

A tenth campaign is starting in a couple of days, but in all honesty Orlando Pirates are still a team lacking key playing personnel and are no match to Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been PSL champions in the past four seasons.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SAZI HADEBE | What stops the Bucs is interfering management Sport
  2. Fair play as Messi dreams of delivering PSG elusive Champions League crown Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Cloete clears two metres for gold at world champs Sport
  4. Nyakane has been a champion: Bok forwards coach Sport
  5. Chiefs will be challenging for the league‚ and every cup, says Tembo Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission
Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Can someone please send Safa’s administrators packing Sport
  2. After six seasons sans silverware, Chiefs look to befriend expectation Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | It’s been an eventful week, especially for football Sport
  4. Benni having the last laugh as he steers AmaZulu into Africa Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Want to beat Wydad, Chiefs? Then this is how to do it Sport