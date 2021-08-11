SAZI HADEBE | What stops the Bucs is interfering management

A Pirates coach is never in total control of the players and their selection

It’s been more than nine years and not much is known on why one of the biggest clubs in SA football has battled for so long to win the league title.



A tenth campaign is starting in a couple of days, but in all honesty Orlando Pirates are still a team lacking key playing personnel and are no match to Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been PSL champions in the past four seasons. ..