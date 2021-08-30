Sport

Blast from the past: Cloete soars to high jump gold double

David Isaacson Sports reporter
30 August 2021 - 19:44

Today in SA sports history: August 31

1980 — Chris Burger dies about 12 hours after suffering a broken neck in a Currie Cup match between Western Province and Free State in Bloemfontein. Burger, a utility player, was at fullback for WP on the day. He had been caught in possession deep inside his own half and a maul formed. Burger is believed to have suffered the fatal injury when two Free State players charged in and collapsed the maul. After all the players got up, Burger continued to lie there, motionless but conscious. Just before the start of the match both teams had stood for a minute’s silence to honour Free State prop Rampie Stander, who had collapsed and died after a training session just three days earlier. Free State won the encounter 7-6...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Cloete soars to high jump gold double Sport
  2. Play Ronaldo as a striker, says former teammate Rooney Sport
  3. Allrounder Pretorius pumped for Proteas’ tour of Sri Lanka Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Nokwe runs in four tries as Boks blitz Wallabies Sport
  5. India hurting but determined to bounce back, says Kohli Sport

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time
'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Nokwe runs in four tries as Boks blitz Wallabies Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Kork pops up to win Czech Grand Prix double Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Fairy lights the way to Bok draw with Britain Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Freitag leaps to gold at Paris world champs Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks lose first Test series to All Blacks on home soil Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Mulaudzi motors to 800m gold at world champs Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Olympic gold, silver and bronze for Schoeman Sport