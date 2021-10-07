Blast from the past: Rabada blitzes Bangladesh in Bloem

Today in SA sports history: October 8



1994 — Legendary coach Kitch Christie goes into his first match with the Springboks, who host Argentina for the first time. They comfortably beat the South Americans 42-22 in Port Elizabeth, with scrumhalf Johan Roux scoring two tries and eighthman Tiaan Strauss, winger Chester Williams and flyhalf Joel Stransky dotting down once each...