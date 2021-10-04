Blast from the past: It’s Miller time as Proteas chase down Australian target
04 October 2021 - 18:26
Today in SA sports history: October 5
1976 — Kosie Smith comes within a punch or two of winning the WBA light-heavyweight title from Argentina’s Victor Galindez at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg. Smith had Galindez in trouble after landing a haymaker in the fourth round, but then punched himself out trying to deliver the coup de grace. Galindez survived to win a convincing 15-round decision...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.