Blast from the past: It’s Miller time as Proteas chase down Australian target

David Isaacson Sports reporter
04 October 2021 - 18:26

Today in SA sports history: October 5

1976 — Kosie Smith comes within a punch or two of winning the WBA light-heavyweight title from Argentina’s Victor Galindez at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg. Smith had Galindez in trouble after landing a haymaker in the fourth round, but then punched himself out trying to deliver the coup de grace. Galindez survived to win a convincing 15-round decision...

