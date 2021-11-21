United give Solskjaer the boot after another embarrassing defeat
Bookmakers have named Zinedine Zidane as favourite to be the next permanent manager at Old Trafford
21 November 2021 - 18:12
Manchester United sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, a day after a 4-1 defeat by promoted Watford left the Old Trafford club seventh in the Premier League.
Former player Michael Carrick, a member of Solskjaer’s coaching staff, will take charge of the United team for Tuesday’s Champions League match away to Villarreal with the club saying they will then look to appoint an interim manager to lead the side until the end of the season...
