Sport

United give Solskjaer the boot after another embarrassing defeat

Bookmakers have named Zinedine Zidane as favourite to be the next permanent manager at Old Trafford

21 November 2021 - 18:12 By Simon Evans

Manchester United sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, a day after a 4-1 defeat by promoted Watford left the Old Trafford club seventh in the Premier League.

Former player Michael Carrick, a member of Solskjaer’s coaching staff, will take charge of the United team for Tuesday’s Champions League match away to Villarreal with the club saying they will then look to appoint an interim manager to lead the side until the end of the season...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Solskjaer sinks into a nightmare as Man Utd lose 4-1 at Watford Sport
  2. No for Grealish, yes for Foden, says Pep Guardiola Sport
  3. 'Evisceration': Knives out for Man United's Solskjaer after sobering derby loss Soccer
  4. Solskjaer likens Cristiano Ronaldo to Michael Jordan after Atalanta draw Soccer
  5. Solskjaer offers perfect response to the doom-mongers Sport
  6. 'I am embarrassed,' says Rashford as he asks for forgiveness from Man Utd's ... Soccer

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Rossouw scores four tries as Boks thrash France Sport
  2. United give Solskjaer the boot after another embarrassing defeat Sport
  3. Sundowns Ladies return to heroines’ welcome after continental triumph Sport
  4. Bok centre pairing have each other’s backs Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Donald reaches 300 Test wicket milestone Sport

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo