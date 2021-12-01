CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Bosses can’t clip Swallows’ wings and expect them to fly

Swallows FC owners need to invest in quality players, otherwise they’ll be back in the doldrums

I remember writing in this space last year, beaming as the club that I grew up very fond of, the team of Andries “Chaka-Chaka” Mpondo, Daniel “Vader” Mophosho, Andries “Six Mabone” Maseko, Joel “Ace” Mnini, Thomas “Who’s Fooling Who” Hlongwane, Noel “Phinda Mzala” Cousins, Calvin “Mkhonto” Petersen and many other greats had made its way back to SA football’s top flight.



Moroka Swallows, now officially known as Swallows FC, bounced back to the elite league after five years in the wilderness, following their relegation at the end of the 2014-2015 campaign...