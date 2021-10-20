CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Benni is spot on when he urges players to get back to basics

AmaZulu mentor Benni McCarthy says players need to learn how to walk before they can run around like superstars

Benni McCarthy’s reaction on television summed up the worst of SA football, after his team AmaZulu beat TS Galaxy 1-0 in a league match at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.



McCarthy’s comments were not only scathing of his players but all players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL). ..