Sport

Blast from the past: Rhodes navigates Proteas to victory over Pakistan

Today in SA sports history: December 8

David Isaacson Sports reporter
07 December 2021 - 20:49

Today in SA sports history: December 8

1906 — The Springboks play England for the first time, and have to settle for a 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace in London. Forward Billy Millar scored for SA in the first half, but that was cancelled out by a try from England winger Freddie Brooks. Ironically, both try-scorers made their debuts that day...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Wessels makes history as TV umpire runs him out Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Lucky 13 for Gary Player at SA Open Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Proteas pummel Aussies for Test series win Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Wilkinson punishes Springboks at Twickers Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Kirsten puts Indian bowlers to the sword Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Zulu and Zungu score as Bafana blast Ivory Coast Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Boks blitz England at Twickenham Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Doctor and Marks combine to help Bafana beat Ghana Sport
  9. Blast from the past: Nel hits nine off last over for victory over Kiwis Sport

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Surely SA boxing referees and officials can count to three? Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Rhodes navigates Proteas to victory over Pakistan Sport
  3. Olivier returns to Proteas fold for India Test series Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Wessels makes history as TV umpire runs him out Sport
  5. Is it back to the future for Man United? Sport

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant