Blast from the past: Lucky 13 for Gary Player at SA Open
05 December 2021 - 18:35
Today in SA sports history: December 6
1931 — SA’s cricketers get their first taste of Australian great Don Bradman as they crash to defeat in the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and 163 runs. Bradman scored 226 in the home team’s total of 450. The tourists were bowled out for 170 and 117, Bruce Mitchell top-scoring with 58 in SA’s first innings. ..
