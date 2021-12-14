PUNT INTENDED
DAVID ISAACSON | Even Sunday’s final lap drama hasn’t converted me to F1
Besides Hamilton and Verstappen’s coming together shortly after the start and the final lap, it was like watching paint dry
14 December 2021 - 19:09
I’ve never been a Formula One fan, but even I tuned in for the season-deciding finale in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
But I must confess, I wasn’t converted — for the better part of two hours it was like watching paint dry...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.