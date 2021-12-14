Sport

PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | Even Sunday’s final lap drama hasn’t converted me to F1

Besides Hamilton and Verstappen’s coming together shortly after the start and the final lap, it was like watching paint dry

David Isaacson Sports reporter
14 December 2021 - 19:09

I’ve never been a Formula One fan, but even I tuned in for the season-deciding finale in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

But I must confess, I wasn’t converted — for the better part of two hours it was like watching paint dry...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Surely SA boxing referees and officials can count to three? Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | SA boxing is just one punch away from a knockout Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Winning takes effort, but it also takes money Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | A loss is a loss, but in sport losers are often revered Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Farewell to SA boxing’s smiling Shosholoza Sport

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Even Sunday’s final lap drama hasn’t converted me to F1 Sport
  2. Villa could consider vaccine status of transfer targets: Gerrard Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Brave Bafana hold Germany to a draw Sport
  4. Blast from the past: SA get bowled over in maiden Test Down Under Sport
  5. PSL launches new competition driven by public voting Sport

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...