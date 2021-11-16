PUNT INTENDED
DAVID ISAACSON | Winning takes effort, but it also takes money
Since the beginning of 2020 there’s been no money for Sascoc’s athlete support programme
16 November 2021 - 18:28
Bafana Bafana’s bid to qualify for next year’s world cup, which had looked so promising, crashed in Ghana at the weekend. Is anyone really surprised?
New coach Hugo Broos seems to have breathed life into the national team that earlier in the year failed to qualify for the African Nations’ Cup. SA were leading their group in the race for Qatar 2022 when they went down 0-1 to the West African outfit...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.