PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | Winning takes effort, but it also takes money

Since the beginning of 2020 there’s been no money for Sascoc’s athlete support programme

Bafana Bafana’s bid to qualify for next year’s world cup, which had looked so promising, crashed in Ghana at the weekend. Is anyone really surprised?



New coach Hugo Broos seems to have breathed life into the national team that earlier in the year failed to qualify for the African Nations’ Cup. SA were leading their group in the race for Qatar 2022 when they went down 0-1 to the West African outfit...