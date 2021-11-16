Sport

PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | Winning takes effort, but it also takes money

Since the beginning of 2020 there’s been no money for Sascoc’s athlete support programme

David Isaacson Sports reporter
16 November 2021 - 18:28

Bafana Bafana’s bid to qualify for next year’s world cup, which had looked so promising, crashed in Ghana at the weekend. Is anyone really surprised?

New coach Hugo Broos seems to have breathed life into the national team that earlier in the year failed to qualify for the African Nations’ Cup. SA were leading their group in the race for Qatar 2022 when they went down 0-1 to the West African outfit...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | A loss is a loss, but in sport losers are often revered Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | SA’s fast bowl into international cricket 30 years ago was a ... Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Concussion case could drop kick rugby out of the park Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Come on, Bafana, bring SA some happiness. You know you can do it Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Bafana are just one or two injuries away from a goalkeeping crisis Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Brave Scots thump Boks at Murrayfield Sport
  2. We’re not Ghana take this lying down: Safa Sport
  3. Kitshoff says Boks have plenty left in the tank for England Test Sport
  4. PODCAST | Meet Royal AM’s magic man John Maduka Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Lambie swings low to boot Boks to victory Sport

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources