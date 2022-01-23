Blast from the past: First Soweto derby produces a 10-goal thriller

Today in SA sports history: January 24



1970 — Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates produce a 10-goal festival in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. They were level at 2-2 at halftime, but then the Buccaneers surged ahead to win 6-4. Skipper Percy Moloi and Bennet Maja each scored two goals for Pirates, while a young Ace Ntsoelengoe netted three goals for Chiefs...