Proteas on the right path but the team is yet to be tested: Petersen
The former Test opener says the Proteas have performed well but the real test will be away to England and Australia
13 April 2022 - 20:36
SA concluded a relatively successful summer with the 2-0 sweep of a two-match Test series against Bangladesh in Durban and Gqeberha as a confidence boost ahead of a tour to England in July...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.