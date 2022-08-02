×

Sport

Blast from the past: Makhaya on fire in second Test at Lord’s

Today in SA sports history: August 3

02 August 2022 - 19:46
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1947 — Sheila Summers scores a double victory at the invitation lawn tennis tournament in Lausanne, capturing the women’s singles and mixed doubles crowns. She beat the more fancied American Doris Hart, the runner-up at Wimbledon who went on to win a career Grand Slam of singles titles, 6-3 2-6 6-2. Then she teamed up with countryman Eric Sturgess to beat Nancy Bolton of Australia and Italian Gianni Cucelli 4-6 6-4 7-5 in the doubles. Sturgess had lost in the men’s final to Cucelli, 6-4 4-6 7-5 6-4.   ..

