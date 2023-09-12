Sport

Blast from the past: Mitchell stalks Tiger to win second world title

Today in SA sport history: September 13

12 September 2023 - 21:07
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1924 — Flyhalf Bill Cunningham scores a try as the Springboks draw the third Test against Great Britain 3-3 at Crusader’s in Port Elizabeth, but the result still secures South Africa the four-match series, giving the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. You ain’t seen nothing yet: new Pirates star Maswanganyi’s youth trainers Sport
  2. He may not have raised flags enough, but Boks’ Libbok still blew off the roof Sport
  3. Boks favourites, Bravehearts have spirit of William Wallace: coach Richie Gray Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Boks edge All Blacks in Hamilton to win Tri-Nations Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Gibbs’s whirlwind 90 blows Windies away Sport
  6. Blast from the past: When Mpush comes to shove ... Makambi produces the goods Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Podolski hat-trick gives Germany comfortable win over ... Sport

Latest

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Englishmen are mad dogs? ‘Ruffian’ Farrell deserves a special ... Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Songs, seagulls and Saffers at RWC in France Sport
  3. Enlightened Bavuma has clarity about Proteas captaincy Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Mitchell stalks Tiger to win second world title Sport
  5. You ain’t seen nothing yet: new Pirates star Maswanganyi’s youth trainers Sport

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD