Super-fast sky eye has Oz astronomers starry-eyed

The ASKAP mapped three million galaxies in 300 hours, allowing experts to regularly note and track changes

A powerful new telescope in outback Australia has mapped vast areas of the universe in record-breaking time, revealing a million new galaxies and opening the way to fresh discoveries, the country’s national science agency said on Tuesday.



The radio telescope, dubbed the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), was able to map about three million galaxies in just 300 hours. Comparable surveys of the sky have taken as long as 10 years...