London looks to reinvent itself after Covid, ‘Brexodus’ double whammy

The City has been forced to consider alternatives to lure business back to its once-thriving financial district

For fintech entrepreneur Lewis Liu, no other city on earth could compare to London.



Chinese-born and New York-bred, the CEO and co-founder of Eigen Technologies had always dreamed of setting up business in the Square Mile, the historic heart of European finance and home to a global talent pool vital to companies like his...