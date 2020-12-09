London looks to reinvent itself after Covid, ‘Brexodus’ double whammy
The City has been forced to consider alternatives to lure business back to its once-thriving financial district
09 December 2020 - 19:39
For fintech entrepreneur Lewis Liu, no other city on earth could compare to London.
Chinese-born and New York-bred, the CEO and co-founder of Eigen Technologies had always dreamed of setting up business in the Square Mile, the historic heart of European finance and home to a global talent pool vital to companies like his...
