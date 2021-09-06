Guinean army topples the divisive ‘Mandela’ who clung to power

The 2010 election of Conde was greeted with optimism, but he turned out to be the very thing he supposedly opposed

The overthrow of President Alpha Conde in Guinea capped a steady slide from grace for the veteran opposition leader and human rights professor whom critics say failed to live up to pledges to deliver democratic restoration and ethnic reconciliation.



It was not entirely clear what had precipitated the army’s move on Sunday against the 83-year-old Conde. A special forces commander said in a televised address that “poverty and endemic corruption” had driven his troops to act...