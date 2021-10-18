New Delta variant? Surging infections put UK on mutation watch

The UK on Sunday reported the highest jump in daily new cases since mid-July

Former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb called for “urgent research” into a delta variant mutation after a surge in Covid-19 cases in the UK.



“We need urgent research to figure out if this Delta plus is more transmissible, has partial immune evasion,” Gottlieb said in a tweet. ..