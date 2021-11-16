Something good has come out of Covid — Senegal’s turtles are flourishing

Pandemic peace brings new life to threatened Senegalese green turtles

On a moonlit shore in Senegal, Djibril Diakhate’s evening walk came to an unexpected halt when his torch revealed more than 140 baby turtles clambering from their nest and sprinting towards the glimmering ocean.



“Turtles!” Diakhate shouted, jumping and clapping. The 47-year-old barkeeper patrols this beach up to 75 nights a year, the maximum incubation time for green turtles, to keep predators from their nests until the eggs are ready to hatch...