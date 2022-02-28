How will Putin’s war pan out? These are the two main narratives
Many of the suppositions about the war have already collapsed. These two scenarios, however, remain plausible
28 February 2022 - 19:08
As of the end of last week, markets were in an emphatic “risk-on” phase. After the initial shock of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the S&P 500 had regained a stunning 6.6% in two days’ trading. The market was working on the assumption that Vladimir Putin would get what he wanted, and that the world could live with this.
What could possibly go wrong?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.