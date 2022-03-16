Business closed: corporate donors snub Trump allies in the GOP
Boycott grows far beyond the dozens of firms that announced a stop to donations after the attack on the US Capitol
16 March 2022 - 20:11
In the days after the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol, dozens of companies said they would suspend political donations to Republican lawmakers who had backed then president Donald Trump’s baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.