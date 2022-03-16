×

World

Business closed: corporate donors snub Trump allies in the GOP

Boycott grows far beyond the dozens of firms that announced a stop to donations after the attack on the US Capitol

16 March 2022 - 20:11 By Jason Lange and Andy Sullivan

In the days after the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol, dozens of companies said they would suspend political donations to Republican lawmakers who had backed then president Donald Trump’s baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election...

