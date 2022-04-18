Rape is a war crime that goes unpunished. Will Ukraine be different?
Sexual assault is finally being prosecuted as a war atrocity but justice has been scarce
19 April 2022 - 19:35
The dark red billboards in the Ukrainian city of Lviv present a powerful image: Russian president Vladimir Putin is on his knees; a woman stands above him and pushes a gun into his mouth. The caption reads: “I am not a beauty for you.” It’s a furious response to Putin’s sexualised description of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where he quoted a Soviet-era punk band’s lyrics about rape: “You sleep my beauty, you’re going to have to put up with it anyway.”..
