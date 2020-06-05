In a world in which we are navigating a virus that has constrained our movements, a new book from travel junkie Mich Atagana invites us to open ourselves, to feel, to love, to think, and to celebrate the truths that make us human. All without leaving our homes.

Are there ever enough words to genuinely describe how we feel?

In this book, Atagana shares real, bare, unadulterated thoughts and feelings on the topics of love, loss, women and faith.

Through her poems she gives us the words that so often escape us when going through the deepest of human emotion and confusion. Through her moments, she makes yours bearable, your fiery desires acceptable and the freedom in believing undeniable.

She reminds us that it is through these very moments that we are knit together as the person we are and are still to become.

The beauty of this book is that you can start with what you need most. You can read through it in the order that has most relevance to you, and it will meet you at the point of your need.

About the author

Atagana is a digital native who loves books, travel and food – in that order.

Previously the editor of Burn Media, a multimedia digital publishing house where she ran Memeburn and Ventureburn. Atagana has travelled extensively around the world and particularly through Africa, learning about tech and start-ups on the continent. She holds a Masters in new media and journalism. Moments is her second book.

Article provided by Atagana