Health & Sex

True or false: once you've had Covid-19 you can't get it again

We asked a trio of medical experts if you can become immune to the coronavirus

05 June 2020 - 09:11 By Sanet Oberholzer
Does recovering from Covid-19 make one immune to it?
Does recovering from Covid-19 make one immune to it?
Image: 123RF/Kristina Bolgert

Given that Covid-19 is a new disease, there's much that we don’t know about it.

Some of the world's governments have reported that they’ve picked up antibodies in people who have recovered from the disease. Based on the assumption that they'd be protected against reinfection, they've suggested issuing these people with an “immunity passport” that would enable them to travel or return to work.

To get to the bottom of whether this would be feasible, we asked a trio of medical experts the following question: “Is it true that once you’ve had Covid-19 you’re immune to it?”

Here's what they had to say:

PROF KEERTAN DHEDA

Director of the Lung Infection and Immunity Unit and head of Pulmonology at the University of Cape Town and Groote Schuur Hospital

We are not sure if people develop long-term immunity once they get Covid‑19. This virus has only been with us for a few months and we will only know about immunity after conducting long-term studies.

In laboratory experiments, those who have had Covid‑19 can generate antibody responses that seem to be protective (we call these neutralising antibodies), but whether this will carry through in real life, and for how long people may be immune, is unclear.  

Is the coronavirus mutating, and what does this mean for fighting Covid-19?

South African experts weigh in
Lifestyle
1 week ago

With some infections, like measles for example, once you get them, you rarely get them again. Whereas with others, like tetanus, one often does not develop immunity. When it comes to those like influenza, immunity does not develop because the structure of the viruses that cause them changes from year to year.

SARS-CoV-2 [the virus that causes Covid-19] is only one of five coronaviruses affecting humans — the other four cause common colds in adults and we don’t seem to develop good long-term immunity to any of them. Whether it will be the same for Covid‑19 remains unclear. Only time will tell.  

PROF LYNN MORRIS

Interim executive director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

Unfortunately there is insufficient information to inform this critical question.

Covid-19 is likely to become endemic and occur annually, like seasonal influenza
Prof Lynn Morris of the NICD

Immunity relies on the ability of the human body to develop specific antiviral responses, including neutralising antibodies. Such antibodies generally develop following viral infection (and vaccination) and provide protection from reinfection.

Since Covid-19 is a new disease, there has not been an opportunity to study this. This is important to understand because Covid-19 is likely to become endemic and occur annually, like seasonal influenza.

DR KGOSI LETLAPE

President of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

The expectation from an infection disorder that you have survived would be that you would have mounted a response to it and fended it off. The human response would be the development of antibodies.

What is envisaged is that those who have recovered from Covid-19 will be tested to see whether they have antibodies against the coronavirus and, if so, whether those antibodies are protective and for how long.

What is clearly being demonstrated, however, is that some people who have had Covid-19 ... have become reinfected. This means the antibodies were not protective — or that even though they’d had the infection, they didn’t develop a good enough immune response to protect them [from it] in the future.

In terms of Covid-19, it’s still new. There are people that have antibodies and ... whose [blood] serum has been used to treat patients [to] good effect ... but not everybody that has antibodies is necessarily protected against future infection.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Seeing people not wearing face masks is the new road rage. Here's how to deal with it

Chose your words and tone wisely before urging someone to cover up, advises conflict resolution specialist
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Even a mild Covid-19 infection may confer some immunity, says new study

New research shows that patients with a mild form of the virus can develop antibodies.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

LISTEN | Is your immune system ready to face off with Covid-19?

Covid-19 has taken the world by storm, and with it there is a sense of helplessness. How do we fight off a virus that seems unavoidable and to date ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi apologises for old social media posts after Bianca Schoombee ... Lifestyle
  2. Skip the bottle store queues: where to pre-order your alcohol online Food
  3. What's going to be snapped up at the bottle stores when the floodgates open Food
  4. Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew Food
  5. 'We're running against time': Drug firms say Covid-19 vaccine may be ready by ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school