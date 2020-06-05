True or false: once you've had Covid-19 you can't get it again

Given that Covid-19 is a new disease, there's much that we don’t know about it.

Some of the world's governments have reported that they’ve picked up antibodies in people who have recovered from the disease. Based on the assumption that they'd be protected against reinfection, they've suggested issuing these people with an “immunity passport” that would enable them to travel or return to work.

To get to the bottom of whether this would be feasible, we asked a trio of medical experts the following question: “Is it true that once you’ve had Covid-19 you’re immune to it?”

Here's what they had to say:

PROF KEERTAN DHEDA

Director of the Lung Infection and Immunity Unit and head of Pulmonology at the University of Cape Town and Groote Schuur Hospital

We are not sure if people develop long-term immunity once they get Covid‑19. This virus has only been with us for a few months and we will only know about immunity after conducting long-term studies.

In laboratory experiments, those who have had Covid‑19 can generate antibody responses that seem to be protective (we call these neutralising antibodies), but whether this will carry through in real life, and for how long people may be immune, is unclear.