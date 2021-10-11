Characters painted by a landscape
Ann Cleeves draws her protagonists from the settings in which they live and work, making for fascinating reading
11 October 2021 - 10:54
The Heron’s Cry ****
Ann Cleeves
Pan Macmillan, R330
What is it, you wonder, that makes Ann Cleeves’s intricately plotted and gloriously atmospheric crime novels so addictive? ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.