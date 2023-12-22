The literary quiz of the year

1. Which book by Barbara Kingsolver won this year's Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, Women’s Prize for Fiction and Hay Festival Book of the Year?

2. Which American actress/talk show host has written her much controversial memoir called Worthy?

3. Which recently deceased actor’s memoir — Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing — started with the now fortuitously infamous words: “Hi, my name is Matthew, though you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”

4. Name the book and the author who won the Sunday Times Literary Award for non-fiction this year?

5. “There is a lovely road that runs from Ixopo into the hills.” Name the title and author of this opening sentence.

6. Which Dawson’s Creek actress narrated the audiobook of Britney Spears’s memoir The Woman in Me?