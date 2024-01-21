Self-help books for you in 2024

Clear Thinking: Turning Ordinary Moments into Extraordinary Results by Shane Parrish

Parrish started his blog Farnam Street in 2009, and it has since become a favourite of those who view themselves as intellectuals and value thinking about thinking. Give it a squiz to see what he is all about, and if his writing and methodologies are for you. In Clear Thinking, Parrish explains how we can recognise opportunities for what they are and use our cognitive abilities to achieve the life we want. The blurb says: “Few things will change your trajectory in life or business as much as learning to think clearly. Yet few of us recognise opportunities to think in the first place. You might believe you’re thinking clearly in the moments that matter most. But in all likelihood, when the pressure is on, you won’t be thinking at all. And your subsequent actions will inevitably move you further from the results you ultimately seek — love, belonging, success, wealth, victory ... Clear Thinking gives you the tools to recognise the moments that have the potential to transform your trajectory and reshape how you navigate the critical space between stimulus and response. As Parrish shows, we may imagine we are the protagonists in the story of our lives. But the sad truth is, most of us run on autopilot. Our behavioural defaults, groomed by biology, evolution, and culture, are primed to run the show for us if we don’t intervene. At our worst, we react to events without reasoning, not even realising that we’ve missed an opportunity to think at all. At our best, we recognise these moments for what they are, and apply the full capacity of our reasoning and rationality to them.”