Reading can be a superpower for children and adults.
The launch of the Exclusive Books Reading is My Superpower campaign at the start of last year was met with such enthusiasm by customers and booksellers that we have installed the campaign as an annual January event across our stores.
The idea that reading can empower you with skills, confidence and insights is so resonant with readers that we received this encouraging feedback from a grateful father regarding the campaign: “Finally, my child feels seen.”
Together with a range of dictionaries which are perfect for back to school, work books and study guides, we have created a new range of the super-popular, limited edition Reading is My Superpower school stationery consisting of rulers, pencils and pencil bags.
Look out for the selection at the front of stores during January. Whether you are back to school, back to work or back to self-development work, there is a wide range of books that offer a toolkit for myriad skills and insights to set you up well for the new year.
The best and most assured investment remains the investment in yourself, and you can find invaluable pointers on the shelves at Exclusive Books. Many of the books on Exclusive Books’ Recommends for January will supercharge your superpowers.
Here are six titles to look out for:
Clear Thinking by Shane Parrish
Surrounded by Vampires, Or How to Slay the Time, Energy and Soul Suckers in Your Life by Thomas Erikson
The Study Skills Handbook by Stella Cottrell
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI by Arthur Goldstuck
Quantum Body: The New Science of Living a Longer, Healthier, More Vital Life by Deepak Chopra
How to be the Love You Seek: Break Cycles, Find Peace and Heal Your Relationships by Dr Nicole Lepera.
Reading is My Superpower campaign has lots to offer at Exclusive Books stores
