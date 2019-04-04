Events

Joburg launch: Trevor Sacks' debut novel Lucky Packet

Join Sacks in conversation with Harry Kalmer at the Love Books launch of his debut novel

04 April 2019 - 10:52
'Lucky Packet' will be launched on April 16 at Love Books.
Image: Kwela

Trevor Sacks' debut novel, Lucky Packet, will be launched at Love Books on April 16. 

About the book:

Twelve-year-old Ben Aronbach doesn’t fit in anywhere. In his small town in the 1980s, he’s a Jew among Christian Afrikaners; among Jews, he’s the boy from a family of lapsed shul-goers.

But when he meets Leo Fein, he thinks he’s found his place. Fein, however, has designs on Ben’s mother and her modest fortune.

As the end of apartheid approaches, Ben is thrust among political fugitives and right-wing extremists in an attempt to save his family and find redemption for his part in their downfall.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Tuesday April 16 (6pm for 6.30pm)

Venue: Love Books, Bamboo Lifestyle Centre, 53 Rustenburg Rd, Melville, Johannesburg

Guest speaker: Harry Kalmer

RSVP: kate@lovebooks.co.za

