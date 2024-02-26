About the book:
The Near North is a vivid account of life in Johannesburg in times of crisis. From the stony ridges of Langermann Kop in Kensington to the tree-lined avenues of Houghton, we follow the writer through the city's streets, meeting its ghosts and journeying through time and (often circumscribed) space, finding meaning in the everyday and incidental.
At once an echo of Ivan Vladislavić’s award-winning Portrait with Keys and an original work of intense acuity and quiet power, The Near North is both intimate and expansive, ranging from small domestic dramas to great public spectacles.
Wryly playful at times, fiercely serious at others, it is certain to move and delight all who accompany the writer through its pages.
Event details:
Joburg launch of ‘The Near North’ by Ivan Vladislavić
Join the acclaimed author in conversation with News24 Books editor Shaun de Waal for the launch of his latest title
