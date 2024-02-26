Events

Joburg launch of ‘The Near North’ by Ivan Vladislavić

Join the acclaimed author in conversation with News24 Books editor Shaun de Waal for the launch of his latest title

26 February 2024 - 11:42
Pan Macmillan Publisher
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'The Near North' will be launched at Love Books on March 6.
'The Near North' will be launched at Love Books on March 6.
Image: Supplied

About the book:

The Near North is a vivid account of life in Johannesburg in times of crisis. From the stony ridges of Langermann Kop in Kensington to the tree-lined avenues of Houghton, we follow the writer through the city's streets, meeting its ghosts and journeying through time and (often circumscribed) space, finding meaning in the everyday and incidental.

At once an echo of Ivan Vladislavić’s award-winning Portrait with Keys and an original work of intense acuity and quiet power, The Near North is both intimate and expansive, ranging from small domestic dramas to great public spectacles.

Wryly playful at times, fiercely serious at others, it is certain to move and delight all who accompany the writer through its pages.

Event details: 

Article provided by Pan Macmillan

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Open Book Fest 2024 | Youth Fest programme goes live

One of the key initiatives we are undertaking is to ensure that books and skills reach individuals who may otherwise miss out on the transformative ...
Books
1 week ago

Portraits of crime, politics, people and heroes

A selection of local non-fiction books that reflect the nation in 2023
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Opening a blind city's eyes to inner-city humanity

Matthew Wilhelm-Solomon has spent the past 10 years documenting those who have been dehumanised and criminalised in Johannesburg
Books
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Q&A with Danelle Murray on ‘Wild Adventures with Lazzy the Otter’ Fiction
  2. JACKET NOTES | Steve de Witt on 'Bush Brothers' Non-Fiction
  3. Joburg launch of ‘The Near North’ by Ivan Vladislavić Events
  4. Reading is My Superpower campaign has lots to offer at Exclusive Books stores News
  5. Manhattan It girl Julia Fox lets it all hang out Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains