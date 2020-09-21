A harsh reminder that injustice is merely a heartbeat away

On Christmas Eve 1617, a storm materialised off the coast of the small island of Vardø in Norway, drowning most of the island's men while out fishing.

Eyewitnesses said the storm appeared out of nowhere, almost as if conjured by someone. Two women - Mari Jøgensdatter and Kirsti Sørensdatter - were accused, interrogated and tortured for opening “their ‘wind-knots’ over the sea to make a boat sink”.

The Mercies is based on this real event, as well as the Vardø witch trials that took place three years later at Vardøhus, the seat of power of the region.

By the end of the witch hunt, over 80 women had been burnt at the stake.

These women were put on trial, accused of sorcery, making pacts with the devil and sleeping with demons while the men were out at sea (also read Jill Beatty's piece on the witch trials on The Norwegian American website).

At the centre of the story is Maren Magnusdatter, a 20-year-old woman who is on the verge of getting married when the storm hits the coast of Vardø.

“The storm comes in like a finger snap. That’s how they’ll speak in the months and years after, when it stops being only an ache behind their eyes and a crushing at the base of their throats.”

Maren's husband-to-be, father and brother all succumb in the storm, which leaves the island's women initially struggling to survive, but later providing for themselves by fishing and trading.

After a year passes, they have settled into their new way of live – only to be severely disrupted by the arrival of commissioner Absalom Cornet, who is tasked to covert the “uncultured” people of Vardø to Christians with the assistance of Lensmann of Finnmark, John Cunningham.

"We are no better than a pack of cards to that man. He has allowed us to build ourselves higher than we thought we could, and he may choose to knock it all down.”

When Cornet arrives on the island, he brings with him his newly-wedded wife Ursula – a young, inexperienced city woman from Bergen who he practically bought from her morally and financially bankrupt father.