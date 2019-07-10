How do you take a moment? With a good book and a glass of wine?

Leopard's Leap is all about adding quality to life, and in combination with our support of the annual Open Book Festival, we urge you to take a moment – and share it in a few words – to win exciting prizes.

The Take a Moment Competition is one of the ways in which we support the popular literary festival and is the latest edition in a range of competition themes, finding inventive ways of combining the worlds of words and wine.

"In today's hurried life, we sometimes have to be reminded to take a moment," says Leopard's Leap CEO Hein Koegelenberg.

"Reading a book or enjoying a glass of wine are of course some of the wonderful ways in which to do so. This year we would like our supporters to think about their favourite way to time-out and share that with us in our 2019 Take a Moment Competition!"

Your challenge:

How do you take a moment? Does it involve a good book and a glass of wine? Share your way of taking a moment with us in 50 words or less and we might use it on the back label of our Merlot. Use at least three of the words below:

Relax

Imagination

Breathe

Stretch

Yourself

Page

Comfort

Luxury

Time

Entrants in previous years designed wine labels (2015), wrote haikus (2016), shared micro-stories in a flash fiction challenge (2017) and brought words and wine together in a nostalgic Message on a Bottle competition (2018).

Your inspiration:

Taking a Moment

The prizes:

Cash prize of R5,000

12 cases of Leopard's Leap Merlot labelled with the winning moment

Two festival passes to Open Book 2019

The rules:

Competition opens for entries on Wednesday, July 10 2019

Entries close on Sunday, July 28 2019 at midnight

Judging to take place on Thursday, August 8 2019

Winner to be announced at the Open Book Festival opening bash on Tuesday, September 3 2019

No limit to number of entries per person

E-mail your entry with contact details to: competition@leopardsleap.co.za

competition@leopardsleap.co.za Click here for terms and conditions

The winning moment will be used as back label copy on Leopard's Leap Merlot that will be available to consumers in the domestic market

Take a Moment entries must be in English to comply with Leopard's Leap back label regulations and requirements for sale in SA

Take a Moment entries may be used by Leopard's Leap and Open Book Festival on digital platforms (Facebook headers and posts, Twitter headers, website homepage, blog articles, newsletter and e-mail banners)

Take a Moment entries may be printed on various promotional items including posters, canvases and leaflets

Take a Moment entries may be displayed at Open Book Festival venues

Take a Moment entries may be displayed at Leopard's Leap family vineyards in Franschhoek

entries may be displayed at Leopard's Leap family vineyards in Franschhoek Judges: Hein Koegelenberg, Qarnita Loxton and Karina Szczurek

Open Book Festival will run from September 4-8