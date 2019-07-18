Call for applications: young African womxn writer's residency
BlackBird Books are setting up a writer’s residency for young African womxn who are starting their careers as writers
BlackBird Books, an imprint of Jacana Media, Casa Lorde and Eunice Ngogodo Own Voices Initiative are setting up a writer’s residency for young African womxn who are starting their careers as writers.
Who can apply?
● Young black womxn from any African country who are starting their careers as writers and are between 18 and 40 years old.
● The residency is open to writers of all literary genres: novel, poetry, essay, storytelling, narration, theatre, etc.
General terms of the residency:
- Accommodation during up to four weeks in Brooklyn, Pretoria, during October (2019) or February (2020). Breakfast and basic expenses included (toiletries, unlimited wi-fi).
- The residency does not include transport costs to Pretoria, but it does include R5,000 for basic expenses during your stay.
- Private bedroom and private bathroom inside Casa Lorde, a collective working space.
- Meeting and working sessions with professional writers from South Africa.
- Production of a text is mandatory, although BlackBird Books is not obligated to publish it.
Application and documents required to apply:
- A letter of motivation specifying how you would benefit from your stay at Casa Lorde
- A description of the project you plan to develop during the residency
- Your CV and a short biography (500 words)
- A sample of your writing (this can be something that has been published or not)
- Please indicate if you would be available during October 2019 or February 2020 (or either).
Application deadline: 31 August 2019 (the winners will be announced during the first weeks of September).
Send your application to the two following addresses with the subject line "Casa Lorde Writer’s Residency Application": info@everapublishing.co.za, na.floresga@gmail.com.
Article provided by BlackBird Books, an imprint of Jacana Media