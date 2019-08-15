Miché Solomon/Zephany Nurse will be telling her story at the Open Book Festival

The Gauteng High Court this week gave Zephany Nurse, who was kidnapped shortly after birth from a Cape Town hospital, the go-ahead to reveal her identity.

The book is now being released, and will be available in-store soon in both English and Afrikaans. Don't miss this incredible story, or the chance to hear it first hand.

About the book

Zephany. Two mothers. One daughter. An astonishing true story by Joanne Jowell.

“I saw my mommy walking to the court with a hoodie on and a scarf covering her face. She looked almost like someone that was poor. People were cursing at her… and that broke me. This is the woman who was there for me every day, making lunch for me and my friends when we came from school, and now here she is on television being called a criminal.”

The kidnapping of baby Zephany Nurse from the cot beside her mother’s hospital bed made headline news.

Desperate pleas from her parents to return her safely went unanswered. There was no trace of the baby. For 17 years, on her birthday, the Nurse family lit candles and hoped and prayed.

Living not far away from the Nurses, 17-year-old Miché Solomon had just started matric. She had a boyfriend. She had devoted parents. She was thinking about the upcoming school dance and the dress her mother was going to make for her. She had no idea that a new girl at her school, who bore an uncanny resemblance to her, and a DNA test would shake her world to its foundations. Miché is now 22.

This is her story – for the first time in her own words. Told with astonishing maturity, honesty and compassion, it is also a story of what it means to love and be loved, and of claiming your identity.

Miché and author Joanne Jowell will be appearing at Cape Town's Open Book Festival on Sunday September 8 at 10am. The festival starts on Wednesday September 4. Book your ticket here.



