IBBY SA Award-winners announced

National bookseller Exclusive Books has announced the winners of its bi-annual IBBY SA Award, a competition aimed at recognising the best South African children’s book writers and illustrators, and, for the first time, best translator.

The Exclusive Books IBBY SA Award is endorsed by the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), a non-profit organisation which represents an international network of people from all over the world who are committed to bringing books and children together.

To be considered for the award, the writer, illustrator and translator must be South Africans and the book must be an original work written in any of the official South African languages. The book must also have been published in SA. The winners each receive R10,000 cash.

Best Story

Lebohang Masango’s title, Mpumi’s Magic Beads, took the award for Best Writer.

Mpumi’s Magic Beads is a delightful story about friendship, self-esteem, discovery and beautiful hair in the big city of Joburg. It follows the sudden adventures of Mpumi, Asante and Tshiamo as they see the world around them from new heights and realise all of the fun waiting to be discovered outside of their classroom. This story is a great read for the whole family, especially children aged between five and 10.

About Lebohang Masango

Lebohang Masango is a PhD student and holds a Master of Social Anthropology degree from the University of Witwatersrand. She is a Unicef Volunteer Programme ambassador and an inaugural Zanele Mbeki Fellow in feminist leadership. She has also been identified by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as a #Goalkeeper, one of the young people working to realise the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Masango is a poet and writer working in service of feminist politics. As an anthropologist, she has lectured first years at North West University. She regularly hosts storytelling sessions for children in schools, bookshops and community libraries. She currently hosts the Word N Sound Poetry League, a monthly open mic challenge aimed at developing young poets in Johannesburg. Masango has been published in Mike Alfred’s Twelve + One (Botsotso, 2014), an anthology of Johannesburg poets, and To Breathe Into Another Voice (Real African Publishers, 2017), a jazz poetry anthology edited by Myesha Jenkins. She has read her poetry in SA, Zimbabwe and the UK.